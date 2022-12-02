Rzeszów Jasionka Airport named Small Airport Of The Year

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (01-Dec-2022) Rzeszów Jasionka Airport was named Small Airport Of The Year at the CAPA Awards for Excellence. The airport rose to considerable prominence in 2022 following the sudden and urgent demands of the humanitarian crisis brought about by the war in Ukraine. Rzeszów Jasionka Airport is one of the closest to Ukraine and has taken on a hugely significant role in the evacuation of refugees. The airport has also played a vital role as a reception point for incoming aid and associated workers. The airport is trying to operate as 'normally' as possible, increasing its network and benefiting from the established presence of LOT Polish Airlines, Ryanair and Wizz Air in particular. Rzeszów Jasionka Airport set new passenger traffic records in summer 2022, with 211% year-on-year growth up to the end of Oct-2022 and a monthly average of 100,000 passengers now within reach.