Ryanair to remove three aircraft and three routes from Vienna Airport
Ryanair announced (17-Sep-2025) plans to remove three based aircraft and suspend Billund, Santander and Tallinn routes from Vienna International Airport for winter 2025/26. The airline attributed the decision to Austria's EUR12 aviation tax and "excessive Vienna Airport fees". The LCC called on the Austrian Government to abolish the tax and reduce airport fees, stating it would respond with a "USD1 billion growth proposal" featuring 10 new based Boeing 737-8200 aircraft, adding more than 40 routes and growing traffic to 12 million passengers p/a. Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary commented on Wizz Air's decision to close its Vienna base, stating: "Wizz's five aircraft base closure shows that Austria can no longer compete with lower cost EU markets". Mr O'Leary added: "If the Government fails to seize this significant opportunity to grow traffic and support economic recovery, then fares for Austrian passengers will inevitably rise and Ryanair will have no choice but to further reduce operations in Austria... and relocate aircraft and capacity to lower cost markets like Sweden, Italy and Hungary". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Wizz Air previously announced it would close its Vienna base by 15-Mar-2026, citing significant increases in airport costs and taxes, which it stated were incompatible with its ultra-low cost business model1. Vienna International Airport confirmed that charges are set to be reduced by up to 5% from 01-Jan-2026 and called for the abolition of the state flight tax, warning of negative passenger impacts in 20262 3.