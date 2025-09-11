Wizz Air to close Vienna base by Mar-2026
Wizz Air announced (10-Sep-2025) plans for the gradual closure of its Vienna International Airport base, following a strategic review of its operations and fleet allocation. Two aircraft and services to Bilbao and London Gatwick will be withdrawn on 26-Oct-2025. Three remaining aircraft and the remaining routes will cease operation on 15-Mar-2026. Wizz Air opened its Vienna base in 2018, basing five A321neo aircraft at the airport and operating 28 routes to 20 countries. Wizz Air stated: "Since the inception of Wizz Air's Vienna base, airport costs and taxes have increased significantly. With Wizz Air's strategic focus on building its Central and Eastern European core markets and delivering low fares made possible by cost discipline, operating from Vienna has become incompatible with the airline's ultra-low cost business model". Wizz Air will offer affected employees relocation opportunities to other Wizz Air bases and, where possible, alternative roles within the organisation. Passengers will be offered a full refund in Wizz credits or rebooking. [more - original PR]