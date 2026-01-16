Ryanair to reinstate seats, launch new routes in Germany for summer 2026 following tax reduction

Ryanair announced (15-Jan-2026) plans to reinstate 300,000 seats and launch 11 new routes across Germany in summer 2026, in response to the German Government's decision to reduce the air passenger duty from Jul-2026 and freeze air traffic control fees. Ryanair stated the capacity growth will benefit "proactive German airports" which have collaborated with Ryanair to reduce costs, including Bremen, Cologne, Memmingen and Weeze. The carrier said capacity will be "further reduced" at "high cost" airports such as Berlin (-5%) and Hamburg (-20%). Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson stated: "While this is a positive first step, Germany still lags behind countries such as Sweden, Albania, Hungary, Slovakia and regional Italy - where governments have successfully abolished air passenger duties to promote growth". Mr Wilson added: "If the German government and Transport Minister Patrick Schieder go further and completely abolish this growth-inhibiting tax, lower security fees and reduce air traffic control and airport charges, Ryanair will respond by doubling its annual passenger volume in Germany to 34 million, basing 30 additional aircraft in Germany and creating over 1000 new jobs". [more - original PR - German]