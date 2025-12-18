Ryanair to open new base at Rabat Airport in Apr-2026
Ryanair announced (17-Dec-2025) plans to open a new two aircraft base at Rabat Sale International Airport in Apr-2026, marking its fifth Moroccan base. The project requires an investment of USD200 million. The LCC plans to operate 20 routes from Rabat in summer 2026, including seven new connections to Milan Bergamo, Baden Baden, Frankfurt Hahn, Nuremberg, Porto, Pisa and Valencia. Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson stated: "Our latest base opening takes Ryanair's total investment in Morocco to over USD1.6 billion, supporting over 8500 direct and indirect jobs and delivering growth in the local tourism economy". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Ryanair previously opened its fourth Moroccan base in Tangier, which supported 13 new routes and more than 600 local jobs, with a 70% increase in summer 2024 capacity at the airport1. It also launched its 2025 summer schedule in Morocco, planning to operate 3.7 million seats2. Recent new services to Rabat from Manchester and Dublin formed part of its expanded UK and Irish schedules3 4.