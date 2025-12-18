Ryanair to open new base at Rabat Airport in Apr-2026

Ryanair previously opened its fourth Moroccan base in Tangier, which supported 13 new routes and more than 600 local jobs, with a 70% increase in summer 2024 capacity at the airport1. It also launched its 2025 summer schedule in Morocco, planning to operate 3.7 million seats2. Recent new services to Rabat from Manchester and Dublin formed part of its expanded UK and Irish schedules3 4.