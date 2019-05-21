21-May-2019 3:41 PM
Ryanair reports operational highlights for FY2019, traffic increases 9% to 142m pax
Ryanair reported (20-May-2019) the following operational highlights for FY2019:
- Average fares fell 6% to EUR37;
- Traffic increased 9% to 142 million passengers (including Laudamotion);
- Ancillary revenue increased 19% to EUR2.4 billion;
- Year end fleet grew to 455 Boeing 737 and 19 Airbus A320 aircraft;
- 406 new routes and nine new bases launched;
- Ryanair Sun traded profitably in year one of operations;
- Purchase of Laudamotion completed in Dec-2018 with an exceptional year one loss of EUR139 million;
- UK AOC received in Dec-2018;
- Union agreements concluded in most major markets;
- More than EUR560 million returned to shareholders via buybacks. [more - original PR]