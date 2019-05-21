Become a CAPA Member
Ryanair reports operational highlights for FY2019, traffic increases 9% to 142m pax

Ryanair reported (20-May-2019) the following operational highlights for FY2019:

  • Average fares fell 6% to EUR37;
  • Traffic increased 9% to 142 million passengers (including Laudamotion);
  • Ancillary revenue increased 19% to EUR2.4 billion;
  • Year end fleet grew to 455 Boeing 737 and 19 Airbus A320 aircraft;
  • 406 new routes and nine new bases launched;
  • Ryanair Sun traded profitably in year one of operations;
  • Purchase of Laudamotion completed in Dec-2018 with an exceptional year one loss of EUR139 million;
  • UK AOC received in Dec-2018;
  • Union agreements concluded in most major markets;
  • More than EUR560 million returned to shareholders via buybacks. [more - original PR]

