9-Jul-2019 5:52 PM
Ryanair plans gradual transfer of aircraft from European based fleet to Maltese AOC
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Malta aviation: Air Malta, Ryanair and now Malta Air', stated (09-Jul-2019) in addition to the Malta Air branded fleet, Ryanair plans the gradual transfer of aircraft from its fleet based in France, Italy and Germany onto its Maltese AOC. It plans at least 50 Maltese registered aircraft over time, although the majority will not be based there. Ryanair has transferred seven Boeing 737-800s to its new subsidiary Malta Air as of 26-Jun-2019. [more - CAPA Analysis]