30-Oct-2025 3:56 PM
Ryanair launches rescue fares following Eastern Airways suspension of operations
Ryanair launched (29-Oct-2025) rescue fares for passengers impacted by Eastern Airways' suspension of operations and cancellation of six UK routes, including London Gatwick-Cornwall service. [more - original PR]
Ryanair frequently introduced rescue fares for passengers affected by route suspensions and cancellations by other carriers, including recent initiatives following Wizz Air's withdrawal from multiple Polish routes and the suspension of services by airlines such as Aer Lingus and Air Albania1 2 3. It also previously responded to disruptions on UK domestic routes, offering alternatives to maintain connectivity4.