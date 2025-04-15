Ryanair launches bookings with Expedia

Ryanair announced (14-Apr-2025) its flights are now available for booking on Expedia Group's platform, under the companies' partnership agreement announced in Jul-2024. The partnership enables Expedia customers to book flights across Ryanair's network of more than 230 destinations. Customers will also have access to their myRyanair accounts when booking and receive flight information directly without needing to complete the LCC's customer verification process. [more - original PR]