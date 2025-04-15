Ryanair launches bookings with Expedia
Ryanair announced (14-Apr-2025) its flights are now available for booking on Expedia Group's platform, under the companies' partnership agreement announced in Jul-2024. The partnership enables Expedia customers to book flights across Ryanair's network of more than 230 destinations. Customers will also have access to their myRyanair accounts when booking and receive flight information directly without needing to complete the LCC's customer verification process. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Ryanair expanded its distribution channels through multiple partnerships, including with Omio1 2 and Etraveli Group3 4. These agreements facilitated booking access across Ryanair's extensive network without requiring additional customer verification. The airline also partnered with Trip.com, ensuring customers' information is seamlessly integrated5. Additionally, Ryanair's collaboration with Expedia Group included the launch of 'Ryanair Rooms', allowing customers to book hotels alongside flights6 7.