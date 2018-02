Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary outlined (05-Feb-2018) the carrier's Brexit strategy, stating: "We believe the UK government continues to under-estimate the likelihood of flight disruptions to/from the UK. We have applied to the UK CAA for a UK air operator's certificate as part of our Brexit contingency planning. We expect this process to take several months but to be complete well in advance of Sep-2018". [more - original PR]