Ryanair exercised (24-Apr-2018) options for 25 Boeing 737 MAX 200 aircraft, bringing its total firm orders for the aircraft to 135, the first of which is expected to be delivered 1H2019. The aircraft are valued at more than USD3 billion at current list prices. Ryanair's fleet expansion plans will enable the carrier to increase traffic to 200 million passengers p/a by 2024. [more - original PR]