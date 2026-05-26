Ryanair 'effectively debt free' following repayment of final EUR1.2bn bond

Ryanair repaid (25-May-2026) its final EUR1.2 billion bond, leaving Ryanair Group "effectively debt free" for the first time since the business floated in 1997. CFO Neil Sorahan said: "Our fortress balance sheet is underpinned by an unencumbered Boeing 737 fleet of 620 aircraft, solid ratings (BBB+) from both Fitch Ratings and S&P and strong liquidity. This financial strength further widens the cost gap between Ryanair and our competitors, many of whom are exposed to expensive long term debt and aircraft leases and will enable Ryanair to continue to grow traffic at much lower fares than our competitors". Mr Sorahan added: "We look forward to opportunistically revisiting the bond markets at some stage in the future as we grow passenger traffic to 300 million p/a by FY2034 and take up to 50 Boeing MAX 10 deliveries annually from 2029 onward". [more - original PR]