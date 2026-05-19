Ryanair records EUR2.3bn profit after tax for FY2026, comments on debt position and AGCM fine

Ryanair reported (18-May-2026) a profit after tax (PAT) of EUR2.3 billion for the 12 months ended 31-Mar-2026, compared to a FY2025 PAT of EUR1.6 billion. The LCC recorded passenger traffic of 208.4 million, an increase of 4% year-on-year despite delivery delays impacting 29 Boeing 737-8200 aircraft. The carrier reported gross cash of EUR3.6 billion after a capital expenditure spend of EUR1.9 billion, EUR1.2 billion debt repayments and more than EUR900 million in shareholder distributions. Liquidity is further boosted by Ryanair Group's revolving credit facility, which has EUR1 billion undrawn. Net cash was EUR2.1 billion, enabling the group to repay its final EUR1.2 billion bond during the week ending 31-May-2026 and leaving it "effectively debt free", as it aims to rebuild its gross cash back up to EUR4 billion. The LCC added that whilst is "lawyers are confident" that an Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) fine of EUR256 million levied in Dec-2025 "will be overturned on appeal", an exceptional provision of EUR85 million - approximately 33% of the fine - is included as an exceptional charge in the FY2026 results. [more - original PR]