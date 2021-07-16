Ryanair DAC CEO: 'You can sell anything… if the price is right'

Ryanair DAC CEO Eddie Wilson, speaking at CAPA Live July 2021, stated (14-Jul-2021) "You can sell anything… if the price is right", adding "what we have here" is a period of "trying to get back to some level of normality and… it's important that you get as many people travelling as possible". Mr Wilson noted "if it was all price-led, we'd be back over at 95% or 96%", however, "it's important to say you've got to lead things sometimes by saying, "We'll put capacity in place. Let's fill as many seats as possible".