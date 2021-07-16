Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-Jul-2021 4:32 PM

Ryanair DAC CEO: 'You can sell anything… if the price is right'

Ryanair DAC CEO Eddie Wilson, speaking at CAPA Live July 2021, stated (14-Jul-2021) "You can sell anything… if the price is right", adding "what we have here" is a period of "trying to get back to some level of normality and… it's important that you get as many people travelling as possible". Mr Wilson noted "if it was all price-led, we'd be back over at 95% or 96%", however, "it's important to say you've got to lead things sometimes by saying, "We'll put capacity in place. Let's fill as many seats as possible".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More