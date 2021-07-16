Ryanair DAC CEO: 'I think you are going to see consolidation' within the market

Ryanair DAC CEO Eddie Wilson, speaking at CAPA Live July 2021, stated (14-Jul-2021) "I think you are going to see consolidation" within the market, adding "State aid has slowed that, but I think it's inevitable". Mr Wilson noted many carriers are "saddled with government debt", as well as many aircraft being "wrapped up for a long time, and… maybe not so much thought has been put into the fact that they may not be serviceable again or it may be uneconomic".