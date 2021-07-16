Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-Jul-2021 4:40 PM

Ryanair DAC CEO: 'I think you are going to see consolidation' within the market

Ryanair DAC CEO Eddie Wilson, speaking at CAPA Live July 2021, stated (14-Jul-2021) "I think you are going to see consolidation" within the market, adding "State aid has slowed that, but I think it's inevitable". Mr Wilson noted many carriers are "saddled with government debt", as well as many aircraft being "wrapped up for a long time, and… maybe not so much thought has been put into the fact that they may not be serviceable again or it may be uneconomic". 

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More