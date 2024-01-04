Ryanair confirms removal from multiple OTA websites

Ryanair confirmed (03-Jan-2024) a number of online travel agents (OTA), including Booking.com, Kiwi.com and Kayak, removed Ryanair's flights from sale on their websites in early Dec-2023. Ryanair stated the removals "may be the result of pressure from Consumer Protection Agencies", or a response to the recent Irish High Court ruling which granted the LCC a permanent injunction against Flightbox. Ryanair expects the removal of flights from the OTA websites to reduce short term load factors by 1% or 2% in Dec-2023 and Jan-2024, and to soften short term yields. The LCC does not expect the removals will materially affect FY2024 traffic or profit after tax guidance. Ryanair noted it will aim to lower fares "where necessary" to encourage passengers to book directly on its website. [more - original PR]