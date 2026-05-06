6-May-2026 5:18 PM
Ryanair CCO confirms contact from 'airports that previously weren't talking to us'
Ryanair CCO Jason McGuinness, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, commented (24-Apr-2026) on the carrier's prospective growth plans over the next 10 years - particularly in central eastern Europe, stating: "We're growing our central eastern Europe capacity by about 20% this year. For example, in Poland we're adding 10 aircraft across all of our bases". Mr McGuinness added: "What we've noticed over the past six months and in particular since the crisis started in Iran is that airports that previously weren't talking to us are now coming to us worried about their incumbent airlines". [more - CAPA TV]