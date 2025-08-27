Ryanair announces partnership agreement with Booking Holdings

Ryanair announced (26-Aug-2025) a landmark partnership agreement with Booking Holdings, which includes global travel brands Booking.com, KAYAK, Priceline and Agoda. The partnership enables customers using Booking Holdings' brands to access Ryanair flights across its network of 235+ destinations with full price transparency. The partnership also provides customers with access to their myRyanair account without needing to complete customer verification. [more - original PR]