Ryanair announces partnership agreement with Booking Holdings
Ryanair announced (26-Aug-2025) a landmark partnership agreement with Booking Holdings, which includes global travel brands Booking.com, KAYAK, Priceline and Agoda. The partnership enables customers using Booking Holdings' brands to access Ryanair flights across its network of 235+ destinations with full price transparency. The partnership also provides customers with access to their myRyanair account without needing to complete customer verification. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Ryanair recently established similar approved partnerships with Expedia Group, Omio, Etraveli Group, Trip.com, Travelfusion, Atlas, and others, allowing these platforms to distribute Ryanair flights with full price transparency and streamlined access to myRyanair accounts without additional customer verification requirements1 2 3 4 5 6 7. These agreements reflect Ryanair's broader strategy to expand its presence across major travel platforms in recent months2.