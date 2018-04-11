12-Apr-2018 9:41 AM
Russian aviation industry leasing portfolio up 488% in six years ended Dec-2017
Russia's Government reported (11-Apr-2018) the aviation industry leasing portfolio increased from RUB91 billion (EUR1177.3 million) in 2012 to RUB535 million (EUR6920.9 million) in 2017. The fleet increased by 174 aircraft, including Sukhoi SuperJet 100, Let L-410, Airbus, Boeing and Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft. State Transport Leasing Company invested RUB221.3 billion (EUR2863.3 million) in the development of Russian aircraft manufacturing. [more - original PR - Russian]