Russia to restrict entry of foreign citizens until May-2020

Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed (16-Mar-2020) an order on the introduction of temporary restrictions on the entry of foreign citizens and stateless persons, including citizens of Belarus, effective 18-Mar-2020 to 01-May-2020. Restrictions do not extend to employees of diplomatic missions and consular offices, members of official delegations, aircraft, ship and boat crews, and international railway train crews, as well as persons that permanently reside in Russia or those planning to attend the funeral of a close relative. [more - original PR - Russian] [more - original PR]