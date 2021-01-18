Russia approves services to Vietnam, India, Finland and Qatar to resume

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency announced (16-Jan-2021) Russian and foreign airlines are permitted to resume scheduled international services to the following destinations, commencing 27-Jan-2021:

Vietnam : Twice weekly Moscow-Hanoi service approved;

: Twice weekly Moscow-Hanoi service approved; India : Twice weekly Moscow-Delhi service approved;

: Twice weekly Moscow-Delhi service approved; Finland : Twice weekly Moscow-Helsinki and Saint Petersburg-Helsinki services approved;

: Twice weekly Moscow-Helsinki and Saint Petersburg-Helsinki services approved; Qatar: Three times weekly Moscow-Doha service approved.

The agency also approved Moscow-Cairo service to be operated up to five times weekly, increasing from three times weekly. [more - original PR - Russian]