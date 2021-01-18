Become a CAPA Member
Loading
18-Jan-2021 9:32 AM

Russia approves services to Vietnam, India, Finland and Qatar to resume

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency announced (16-Jan-2021) Russian and foreign airlines are permitted to resume scheduled international services to the following destinations, commencing 27-Jan-2021:

The agency also approved Moscow-Cairo service to be operated up to five times weekly, increasing from three times weekly. [more - original PR - Russian]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More