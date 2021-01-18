18-Jan-2021 9:32 AM
Russia approves services to Vietnam, India, Finland and Qatar to resume
Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency announced (16-Jan-2021) Russian and foreign airlines are permitted to resume scheduled international services to the following destinations, commencing 27-Jan-2021:
- Vietnam: Twice weekly Moscow-Hanoi service approved;
- India: Twice weekly Moscow-Delhi service approved;
- Finland: Twice weekly Moscow-Helsinki and Saint Petersburg-Helsinki services approved;
- Qatar: Three times weekly Moscow-Doha service approved.
The agency also approved Moscow-Cairo service to be operated up to five times weekly, increasing from three times weekly. [more - original PR - Russian]