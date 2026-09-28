Russia and Vietnam expand traffic rights

Russia's Ministry of Transport announced (25-Sep-2026) aeronautical authorities of Russia and Vietnam signed a MoU on air services. The countries increased permitted frequency between Russia and Vietnam to 105 times weekly. The parties are continuing work on expanding the network to Vietnam, including from Barnaul, Blagoveshchensk, Kazan and Novokuznetsk. Four Russian carriers operate 11 Vietnam routes 39 times weekly and two Vietnamese carriers operate 13 Russia routes 31 times weekly. Russian and Vietnamese carriers are forecast to record more than two million passengers between Russia and Vietnam in 2026. [more - original PR - Russian]