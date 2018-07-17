Rolls-Royce: Strong position on widebody aircraft is driving substantial growth in civil aerospace

Rolls-Royce president civil aerospace Chris Cholerton said (15-Jul-2018) the company's strong position on new widebody aircraft is "driving substantial growth across our civil aerospace business". Mr Cholerton reported customer feedback on the Trent XWB-84 on the A350-900 has been "very positive" and the Trent XWB-97 is now powering three A350-1000 aircraft in service, with full ETOPs capability. He added that Rolls-Royce is "recognising some of the recent issues we've experienced in parts of our fleet" and all of its engines entering service are supported by enhanced maturity testing "to provide early identification of any areas for further improvement and to ensure the best possible service reliability." [more - original PR]