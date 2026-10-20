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    20-Oct-2026 10:38 AM

    Rolls-Royce Japan president highlights benefits of high-cycle domestic operations in Japan

    Rolls-Royce Japan president Susumu Kaminaga, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, noted (01/02-Oct-2026) the operation of widebody aircraft on domestic routes by Japanese airlines provides Rolls-Royce with "the experience of high-cycle operations", but also introduces "the challenges of making sure that we are supporting those customers with such a different way of using our engines". Mr Kaminaga said the high-cycle operations by Japanese carriers helps with data accumulation, "honest feedback" and product improvements. [more - CAPA TV]

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