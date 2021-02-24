Become a CAPA Member
Rolls-Royce: e-fuels offer support for net-zero future

Rolls-Royce reported (23-Feb-2021) using 'e-fuels' produced from sustainable electricity, means electricity generation and drive-power technology "stands a good chance of" supporting goals of reaching net-zero emissions. Rolls-Royce estimates the demand for e-fuels - including e-hydrogen, e-methane, e-ammonia, e-methanol or e-diesel - at 20,000 terawatt-hours of energy by 2050, the equivalent of two trillion litres of diesel. Rolls-Royce is still considering which fuel is the most economical and most energy-efficient, along with the best to overcome related shipping, safety and infrastructure issues. [more - original PR]

