21-Jan-2026 11:23 AM

Rolls-Royce delivers engines to Airbus for Qantas A350-1000ULR

Rolls-Royce delivered (20-Jan-2026) Trent XWB-97 engines to Airbus for the new A350-1000ULR aircraft that is expected to join Qantas Airways' fleet in 2026. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Rolls-Royce previously secured an agreement with Qantas to provide Trent XWB-97 engines for 12 A350-1000 aircraft, alongside a commitment to a TotalCare service agreement for engine maintenance1. The Trent XWB-97 is the exclusive powerplant for the A350-1000 and has also been selected for Airbus' A350F freighter variant2.

