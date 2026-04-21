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    21-Apr-2026 12:12 PM

    Riyadh Air to launch services to Jeddah, Madrid and Manchester

    Riyadh Air, via its official Facebook and LinkedIn accounts, announced (20-Apr-2026) plans to launch services to Jeddah, Madrid and Manchester "soon".

    Background ✨

    Riyadh Air previously received its air operator certificate from Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation and planned to launch commercial service by end-2025.1 It also planned daily Riyadh-Cairo with Boeing 787-9s, expecting first aircraft delivery within weeks, following intended launches to London Heathrow and Dubai.2 Riyadh Air had already operated daily Riyadh-London Heathrow flights for operational readiness, initially limited to employees and select guests.3

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