Riyadh Air to launch services to Jeddah, Madrid and Manchester

Riyadh Air previously received its air operator certificate from Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation and planned to launch commercial service by end-2025.1 It also planned daily Riyadh-Cairo with Boeing 787-9s, expecting first aircraft delivery within weeks, following intended launches to London Heathrow and Dubai.2 Riyadh Air had already operated daily Riyadh-London Heathrow flights for operational readiness, initially limited to employees and select guests.3