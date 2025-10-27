Riyadh Air commences Riyadh-London Heathrow service
Riyadh Air commenced (26-Oct-2025) daily Riyadh-London Heathrow service with Boeing 787-9 equipment on 26-Oct-2025, marking the launch of service for the start-up airline. Riyadh Air noted the service is "available only to Riyadh Air employees and select guests" at present, and is "designed to ensure unparalleled operational readiness", as "each flight will allow us to fine-tune every detail, guaranteeing a seamless, world-class travel experience ahead of our full 2025 operations". Saudia, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic Airways also operate the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Riyadh Air secured slots at London Heathrow through a lease from British Airways to enable this route launch and had previously indicated it would introduce Riyadh-Dubai service soon after starting London operations1 2. The carrier received its air operator certificate in advance of commercial launch and had conducted non-commercial flights for operational readiness, with commercial service targeted for late 2025 due to earlier Boeing 787 delivery delays3 4 5.