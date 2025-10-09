Loading
9-Oct-2025 3:04 PM

Riyadh Air to commence services in Oct-2025 with launch of Riyadh-London Heathrow

Riyadh Air announced (08-Oct-2025) plans to commence daily Riyadh-London Heathrow service with Boeing 787-9 equipment on 26-Oct-2025, marking the launch of services for the start-up airline. Riyadh Air aims to commence Riyadh-Dubai international service "soon after". Saudia, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic Airways also operate the Riyadh-London Heathrow route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Riyadh Air reportedly sought to acquire slots at London Heathrow Airport through a lease from British Airways to enable its planned daily Riyadh-London Heathrow service from 26-Oct-2025, using Boeing 787-9 equipment1. Virgin Atlantic Airways commenced daily London Heathrow-Riyadh flights with A330neo equipment on 30-Mar-2025, providing additional connectivity between the UK and Saudi Arabia2.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More