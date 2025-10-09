Riyadh Air to commence services in Oct-2025 with launch of Riyadh-London Heathrow
Riyadh Air announced (08-Oct-2025) plans to commence daily Riyadh-London Heathrow service with Boeing 787-9 equipment on 26-Oct-2025, marking the launch of services for the start-up airline. Riyadh Air aims to commence Riyadh-Dubai international service "soon after". Saudia, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic Airways also operate the Riyadh-London Heathrow route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Riyadh Air reportedly sought to acquire slots at London Heathrow Airport through a lease from British Airways to enable its planned daily Riyadh-London Heathrow service from 26-Oct-2025, using Boeing 787-9 equipment1. Virgin Atlantic Airways commenced daily London Heathrow-Riyadh flights with A330neo equipment on 30-Mar-2025, providing additional connectivity between the UK and Saudi Arabia2.