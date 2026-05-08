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    8-May-2026 4:13 PM

    Riyadh Air applies to US DoT for foreign air carrier permit

    Riyadh Air applied (05-May-2026) to the US Department of Transportation (DoT) for an exemption authority and a foreign air carrier permit to operate scheduled and charter air transportation of persons, property and mail between Saudi Arabia and the US. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Riyadh Air previously received its air operator certificate from Saudi Arabia's GACA, after earlier planning domestic and international non-commercial flights while working towards AOC approval.1 2 It also signed a strategic cooperation MoU with Delta Air Lines covering interline and codeshare links and exploring a future direct US-Riyadh service, subject to regulatory approvals.3 Riyadh Air launched daily Riyadh-London Heathrow service on 26-Oct-2025.4

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