Riyadh Air applies to US DoT for foreign air carrier permit

Riyadh Air previously received its air operator certificate from Saudi Arabia's GACA, after earlier planning domestic and international non-commercial flights while working towards AOC approval.1 2 It also signed a strategic cooperation MoU with Delta Air Lines covering interline and codeshare links and exploring a future direct US-Riyadh service, subject to regulatory approvals.3 Riyadh Air launched daily Riyadh-London Heathrow service on 26-Oct-2025.4