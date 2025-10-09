Riyadh Air announces Sfeer loyalty programme

Riyadh Air announced (08-Oct-2025) the launch of 'Sfeer', its loyalty programme. Interested customers are able to register for Sfeer membership via the start-up airline's official website, and "early registrants will be welcomed into an exclusive group, 'The Founders', who will receive priority access to bookings on future flights, along with other benefits set to be announced soon". The loyalty programme has a "community-centric design" that permits Sfeer members to "share their points, benefits, and even qualifying spend with friends and family". All Sfeer members will receive complimentary inflight WiFi connectivity and "invitations to exciting events and experiences", and the loyalty programme will offer "a 'no points expiry' policy, ensuring that every point and benefit is meant to be enjoyed, not wasted". As previously reported by CAPA, Riyadh Air plans to commence operations with the launch of daily Riyadh-London Heathrow service with Boeing 787-9 equipment on 26-Oct-2025. [more - original PR]