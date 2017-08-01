1-Aug-2017 3:26 PM
Riga Airport handles 40% of pax and cargo in Baltic region in 1H2017, expecting record pax for 2017
Riga International Airport handled (31-Jul-2017) more than 40% of passengers and cargo in the Baltic region in 1H2017. airBaltic accounted for a 52.6% market share, followed by Ryanair and Wizz Air with 16.9% and 8.5%, respectively. Riga Airport chair Ilona Līce said: "These results show a sustained and stable growth of the airport, which allows us to be sure that we will reach a new passenger record this year". [more - original PR - English/Russian]