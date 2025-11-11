Rex Group creditors vote in favour of Air T Inc sale

EY Parthenon announced (11-Nov-2025) creditors of Rex Group voted in favour of a deed of company arrangement (DOCA) proposed by Air T Inc. Following the signing of the DOCA, the deed administrators will move to satisfy the conditions of the DOCA - after which Air T will become the new owner of Rex Group. Transition of operational control and legal ownership is expected before mid Dec-2025. Operations include:

The regional business servicing 54 airports across Australia with Saab 340 equipment;

with 340 equipment; Pilot training school The Australian Airline Pilots Academy;

Aviation service provider Australian Aero Propellor Maintenance;

Frequent flyer business Rex Flyer;

Creditors voted to place Rex Airlines Pty Ltd - the entity that operated Rex Airlines' 737 capital city network - into liquidation. This entity was not part of the Air T DOCA proposal. [more - original PR]