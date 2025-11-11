Loading
11-Nov-2025 5:07 PM

Rex Group creditors vote in favour of Air T Inc sale

EY Parthenon announced (11-Nov-2025) creditors of Rex Group voted in favour of a deed of company arrangement (DOCA) proposed by Air T Inc. Following the signing of the DOCA, the deed administrators will move to satisfy the conditions of the DOCA - after which Air T will become the new owner of Rex Group. Transition of operational control and legal ownership is expected before mid Dec-2025. Operations include:

  • The regional business servicing 54 airports across Australia with Saab 340 equipment;
  • Pilot training school The Australian Airline Pilots Academy;
  • Aviation service provider Australian Aero Propellor Maintenance;
  • Frequent flyer business Rex Flyer;

Creditors voted to place Rex Airlines Pty Ltd - the entity that operated Rex Airlines' 737 capital city network - into liquidation. This entity was not part of the Air T DOCA proposal. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

The Australian Government restructured approximately AUD90 million of Rex’s debt and provided a new AUD60 million commercial loan to support Air T Inc's acquisition, supplementing Air T's AUD50 million capital injection. In exchange, Air T committed to increasing aircraft in service and flight frequencies. The Government retained security over Rex’s Saab fleet and simulator, ensuring continued regional service, and introduced a separate AUD5 million support package for affected regional airports1 2 3.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More