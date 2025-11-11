Rex Group creditors vote in favour of Air T Inc sale
EY Parthenon announced (11-Nov-2025) creditors of Rex Group voted in favour of a deed of company arrangement (DOCA) proposed by Air T Inc. Following the signing of the DOCA, the deed administrators will move to satisfy the conditions of the DOCA - after which Air T will become the new owner of Rex Group. Transition of operational control and legal ownership is expected before mid Dec-2025. Operations include:
- The regional business servicing 54 airports across Australia with Saab 340 equipment;
- Pilot training school The Australian Airline Pilots Academy;
- Aviation service provider Australian Aero Propellor Maintenance;
- Frequent flyer business Rex Flyer;
Creditors voted to place Rex Airlines Pty Ltd - the entity that operated Rex Airlines' 737 capital city network - into liquidation. This entity was not part of the Air T DOCA proposal. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
The Australian Government restructured approximately AUD90 million of Rex’s debt and provided a new AUD60 million commercial loan to support Air T Inc's acquisition, supplementing Air T's AUD50 million capital injection. In exchange, Air T committed to increasing aircraft in service and flight frequencies. The Government retained security over Rex’s Saab fleet and simulator, ensuring continued regional service, and introduced a separate AUD5 million support package for affected regional airports1 2 3.