Australian Government establishes USD3.3m fund for organisations impacted by Rex administration

Australia's Minister for Infrastructure Catherine King announced (04-Nov-2025) the establishment of a new programme capped at AUD5 million (USD3.3 million) for local government and regional and remote airports which supported Rex Airlines through the voluntary administration process. The programme aims to mitigate financial barriers to these organisations continuing to provide essential services to their communities. Eligibility will be based on the amount owed to the organisation by the Rex regional business when it entered voluntary administration. The initiative is separate to the Australian Government's negotiations with Air T Inc for its acquisition of Rex. [more - original PR]