Maldives President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom inaugurated (12-Nov-2017) the Kulhudhuffushi Airport development project and commencement of land reclamation works by Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC). The President said the airport is expected to commence commercial and aeronautical operations by Aug-2018 and will function as the main tourism gateway to the northern region of the Maldives. [more - original PR]