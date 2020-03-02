Regional Jet OÜ to rebrand as Xfly

Regional Jet OÜ announced (Feb/Mar-2020) plans to introduce Xfly branding to build a new culture around a new philosophy, while continuing operations as a strategic capacity provider for other airlines in Europe. The carrier also plans to introduce another aircraft type to the fleet with plans to add seven Embraer E190 and E195 aircraft within six months. By the end of 2020, the carrier's fleet will include seven E190 and E195s, 12 Bombardier CRJ900s and nine ATR 72-600s. Regional Jet OÜ CEO Jan Palmer said the aviation industry in Europe is changing with trends including globalisation, global alliances, consolidation and less room for smaller independent commercial airlines. Regional Jet OÜ business model allows the company to provide capacity offering long term contracts and a safety culture similar to mainline and industry performance. [more - original PR]