Become a CAPA Member
Loading
14-Oct-2019 11:05 AM

Radin Inten II Airport transferred to Angkasa Pura II

Indonesia's Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Angkasa Pura II (AP II) signed (12-Oct-2019) an MoU to transfer control of Bandar Lampung Radin Inten II Airport to AP II. The Government hopes the transfer will boost operational efficiency at the airport, as well saving the Government up to IDR100 billion (USD7 million) p/a in operational costs, which will now be diverted into other projects. Radin Inten II's new terminal is capable of handling up to three million passengers p/a and is supported by a 2500m runway. [more - original PR - Indonesian] [more - original PR - II]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More