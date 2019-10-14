14-Oct-2019 11:05 AM
Radin Inten II Airport transferred to Angkasa Pura II
Indonesia's Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Angkasa Pura II (AP II) signed (12-Oct-2019) an MoU to transfer control of Bandar Lampung Radin Inten II Airport to AP II. The Government hopes the transfer will boost operational efficiency at the airport, as well saving the Government up to IDR100 billion (USD7 million) p/a in operational costs, which will now be diverted into other projects. Radin Inten II's new terminal is capable of handling up to three million passengers p/a and is supported by a 2500m runway. [more - original PR - Indonesian] [more - original PR - II]