Loading
24-Jul-2017 1:07 PM

Queensland Airports Limited reports 8.3m pax in FY2017

Queensland Airports Ltd reported (21-Jul-2017) the following passenger traffic highlights for its member airports in FY2017:

  • Passengers: 8.3 million, +2.4% year-on-year; 
    • Gold Coast Airport: 6.5 million, +3.3%; 
    • Townsville Airport: 1.6 million, -0.4%;
    • Mount Isa Airport: 182,208, -2.4%;
    • Longreach Airport: 32,231, -11.6%. [more - original PR]