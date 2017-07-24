24-Jul-2017 1:07 PM
Queensland Airports Limited reports 8.3m pax in FY2017
Queensland Airports Ltd reported (21-Jul-2017) the following passenger traffic highlights for its member airports in FY2017:
- Passengers: 8.3 million, +2.4% year-on-year;
- Gold Coast Airport: 6.5 million, +3.3%;
- Domestic: 5.4 million, +2.0%;
- International long haul: 550,993, +11.0%;
- New Zealand/South Pacific: 567,726, +8.9%;
- Townsville Airport: 1.6 million, -0.4%;
- Mount Isa Airport: 182,208, -2.4%;
- Longreach Airport: 32,231, -11.6%. [more - original PR]
