    Loading
    17-Apr-2026 10:57 AM

    Qatar Airways to expand network to over 150 destinations from Jun-2026

    Qatar Airways announced (16-Apr-2026) plans to expand its international network to over 150 destinations from 16-Jun-2026. The carrier's updated summer schedule introduces new routes and increased frequencies on services to and from Doha and is valid until 15-Sep-2026. [more - original PR]

    Background ✨

    Qatar Airways previously issued revised schedules showing a gradual ramp-up to more than 90 destinations, valid until 15-Apr-2026, with flights operating via dedicated corridors co-ordinated with the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority.1 It later updated this plan to more than 120 destinations by mid-May 2026, again citing the same corridor arrangements.2 In 2H2025/1Q2026, it also flagged route-specific capacity increases including higher frequencies to Lagos, Kuala Lumpur and Shanghai Pudong, plus A380 deployment on select Singapore frequencies.3

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More