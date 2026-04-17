Qatar Airways to expand network to over 150 destinations from Jun-2026

Qatar Airways previously issued revised schedules showing a gradual ramp-up to more than 90 destinations, valid until 15-Apr-2026, with flights operating via dedicated corridors co-ordinated with the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority.1 It later updated this plan to more than 120 destinations by mid-May 2026, again citing the same corridor arrangements.2 In 2H2025/1Q2026, it also flagged route-specific capacity increases including higher frequencies to Lagos, Kuala Lumpur and Shanghai Pudong, plus A380 deployment on select Singapore frequencies.3