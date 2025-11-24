24-Nov-2025 2:13 PM
Qatar Airways to increase capacity to Lagos, Kuala Lumpur, Shanghai and Singapore
Qatar Airways announced (23-Nov-2025) plans to expand capacity on the following routes:
- Doha-Lagos: Increase frequency from 10 to 14 times weekly, effective 15-Dec-2025 to 28-Mar-2026;
- Doha-Kuala Lumpur: Increase frequency from 14 to 17 times weekly, commencing 17-Dec-2025;
- Doha-Shanghai Pudong: Increase frequency from seven to 10 times weekly, effective 01-Jan-2026 to 28-Mar-2026;
- Doha-Singapore: Deploy A380 equipment on select frequencies, commencing 12-Jan-2026. [more - original PR]
Qatar Airways was the sole scheduled operator on the Doha-Shanghai Pudong route and planned to operate the increased frequencies with A350-900 equipment during the specified period.