Loading
24-Nov-2025 2:13 PM

Qatar Airways to increase capacity to Lagos, Kuala Lumpur, Shanghai and Singapore

Qatar Airways announced (23-Nov-2025) plans to expand capacity on the following routes:

  • Doha-Lagos: Increase frequency from 10 to 14 times weekly, effective 15-Dec-2025 to 28-Mar-2026;
  • Doha-Kuala Lumpur: Increase frequency from 14 to 17 times weekly, commencing 17-Dec-2025;
  • Doha-Shanghai Pudong: Increase frequency from seven to 10 times weekly, effective 01-Jan-2026 to 28-Mar-2026;
  • Doha-Singapore: Deploy A380 equipment on select frequencies, commencing 12-Jan-2026. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Qatar Airways was the sole scheduled operator on the Doha-Shanghai Pudong route and planned to operate the increased frequencies with A350-900 equipment during the specified period1.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More