22-May-2026 2:57 PM
Qatar Airways Group reports fleet, network and operational highlights for FY2026
Qatar Airways Group reported (20-May-2026) the following fleet, network and operational highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Mar-2026:
- Fleet:
- Took delivery of 18 new aircraft;
- Expanded fleet to 249 passenger aircraft and 30 freight aircraft;
- Ordered up to 210 Boeing widebody aircraft in May-2025, comprising firm orders for 130 787s and 30 777-9s, and options for 50 additional 787s and 777-9s;
- Completed installation of Starlink high speed inflight connectivity on more than 130 widebody aircraft;
- Network:
- Expanded network to 183 destinations;
- Launched or resumed services to six destinations, comprising Aleppo, Canberra, Hail, Kigali, Malta and Red Sea;
- Increased frequency to multiple destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Berlin, Jeddah, London Heathrow, Sao Paulo, Toronto, Tokyo Narita and Shanghai Pudong;
- Partnerships:
- Expanded codeshare partnership portfolio to 37 airlines;
- Signed codeshare agreements with Air Algérie and Kenya Airways;
- Expanded strategic cooperation with Philippine Airlines, China Southern Airlines, British Airways and Iberia;
- Launched JV with Virgin Australia;
- Workforce: Expanded headcount to 57,833 employees, +4% year-on-year. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]