Qatar Airways expands operations to the US with four extra destinations
Qatar Airways announced (18-Jun-2020) plans to expand its operations to the US with Boston, New York, Los Angeles and Washington joining the airline's existing Chicago and Dallas Fort Worth services. The carrier is scheduled to resumes service to New York JFK from 19-Jun-2020 and Boston, Los Angeles and Washington Dulles from 01-Jul-2020. The carrier will operate a minimum of five times weekly to all destinations from mid Jul-2020, with 10 weekly frequencies to New York JFK. This will see the airline's US network rebuild to 39 weekly services by mid Jul-2020. Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker stated: "With the relaunch of these additional four destinations bringing our total to six, Qatar Airways is clearly demonstrating its strong commitment to the US market". [more - original PR]