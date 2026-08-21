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    21-Aug-2026 5:15 PM

    Qatar Airways equips 150 widebodies with Starlink inflight connectivity, adds 787-9s

    Qatar Airways completed (20-Aug-2026) installation of Starlink inflight connectivity on 150 widebody aircraft, enabling passengers travelling on all its Boeing 777s, 787-8s and A350s to access free high-speed inflight WiFi. More than 83% of the airline's widebody aircraft are now "Starlink-connected", and Qatar Airways is on track to complete installation on its 787-9s by the end of 2026, after becoming the first airline worldwide to deploy a Starlink-connected 787-9 in Jul-2026. As previously reported by CAPA, the airline deployed its first Starlink-connected aircraft in Oct-2024. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Qatar Airways Group previously reported Starlink installation on more than 130 widebody aircraft in the 12 months ended 31-Mar-2026, alongside fleet growth to 249 passenger aircraft and an order for up to 210 Boeing widebodies in May-2025.1 It earlier completed Starlink installation on more than 120 widebodies and began retrofitting 787s, having equipped three 787-8s and becoming the first airline to deploy a Starlink-connected 787-8.2

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