Qatar Airways equips 150 widebodies with Starlink inflight connectivity, adds 787-9s

Qatar Airways completed (20-Aug-2026) installation of Starlink inflight connectivity on 150 widebody aircraft, enabling passengers travelling on all its Boeing 777s, 787-8s and A350s to access free high-speed inflight WiFi. More than 83% of the airline's widebody aircraft are now "Starlink-connected", and Qatar Airways is on track to complete installation on its 787-9s by the end of 2026, after becoming the first airline worldwide to deploy a Starlink-connected 787-9 in Jul-2026. As previously reported by CAPA, the airline deployed its first Starlink-connected aircraft in Oct-2024. [more - original PR]