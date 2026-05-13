    Loading
    13-May-2026 5:26 PM

    Qatar Airways, Emirates and Etihad increase frequency to Dublin

    Dublin Airport reported (12-May-2026) Qatar Airways plans to increase Doha-Dublin frequency from 12 to 14 times weekly, commencing mid May-2026, further increasing frequency to 17 times weekly from mid Jun-2026. The airport also confirmed Emirates Airline and Etihad Airways are operating twice daily Dubai-Dublin and Abu Dhabi-Dublin services, respectively. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Dublin Airport said Middle East connectivity was set to rise further in winter 2025/26, with Emirates planning to lift Dubai International-Dublin from twice to three times daily and Etihad to operate Abu Dhabi-Dublin up to 11 times weekly.1 Dublin was also included in Qatar Airways’ wider winter 2025/26 frequency increases, with Doha-Dublin planned to grow from 14 to 17 times weekly from 02-Dec-2025.2 3

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More