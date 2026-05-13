Qatar Airways, Emirates and Etihad increase frequency to Dublin
Dublin Airport reported (12-May-2026) Qatar Airways plans to increase Doha-Dublin frequency from 12 to 14 times weekly, commencing mid May-2026, further increasing frequency to 17 times weekly from mid Jun-2026. The airport also confirmed Emirates Airline and Etihad Airways are operating twice daily Dubai-Dublin and Abu Dhabi-Dublin services, respectively. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Dublin Airport said Middle East connectivity was set to rise further in winter 2025/26, with Emirates planning to lift Dubai International-Dublin from twice to three times daily and Etihad to operate Abu Dhabi-Dublin up to 11 times weekly.1 Dublin was also included in Qatar Airways’ wider winter 2025/26 frequency increases, with Doha-Dublin planned to grow from 14 to 17 times weekly from 02-Dec-2025.2 3