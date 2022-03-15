Qantas to reopen Sydney and Melbourne international business lounges

Qantas Airways stated (14-Mar-2022) from 27-Mar-2022, Qantas will reopen its Sydney and Melbourne International Business Lounges as more passengers travel and revert its First Lounges in Australia, which operated as hybrid First/Business Lounges during the coronavirus pandemic, to the full premium offering. Eligible First Lounge customers will receive a Neil Perry curated à la carte dining menu, Champagnes and Australian wines, as well as a seasonal cocktail selection. The Spa will also reopen offering bespoke pre travel treatments. [more - original PR]