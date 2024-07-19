Qantas to install customisable cabin lighting and Wellbeing Zone on Project Sunrise A350s

Qantas Airways announced (19-Jul-2024) plans to install customisable cabin lighting on Project Sunrise ultra-long-haul flights to help minimise jetlag and "improve customer wellbeing". The design is a result of testing in Airbus' Customer Definition Centre in Hamburg, where representatives from Qantas, Airbus and University of Sydney's Charles Perkins Centre and Caon Design Office created and tested hundreds of lighting patterns and sequences in an A350 cabin mockup. The trial produced 12 lighting scenes specifically for the Project Sunrise flights, including 'awake', 'sunrise' and 'sunset. The main cabin will have 'Welcome and Farewell' lighting scenes for boarding and disembarking, as well as tailored scenes for taxi, take off and landing, and sleep. The six enclosed First Suites will offer a fully customisable lighting sequence for their environment, enabling passengers to choose the time zone they want to be on for the duration of the flight. Qantas added it will be the "first airline in the world" to offer a purpose built Wellbeing Zone, located between the premium economy and economy cabins. The zone will feature sculpted wall panels and integrated stretch handles, a guided on screen exercise programme, hydration station and refreshments. [more - original PR]