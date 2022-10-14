Qantas to commence seasonal Melbourne-Exmouth service in Apr-2023

Qantas Airways announced (14-Oct-2022) plans to commence twice weekly Melbourne-Exmouth service with Boeing 737 equipment on 30-Apr-2023. The service will operate until 26-Oct-2023 and the carrier will offer more than 18,000 seats during the season. The airline will offer "special fares" on the route with the support of Western Australia's Government. Qantas domestic and international CEO Andrew David added: "We'll work closely with the Western Australian Government to promote the new flights". Qantas stated the service will be the first nonstop connection on the route and will reduce travel time by three hours compared to the existing indirect journey. [more - original PR]