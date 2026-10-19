Qantas opens new Jetstar Airways cabin crew base in Perth

Qantas Group invested AUD100 million in pilot and cabin crew training facilities, including a 6300sqm emergency procedures training centre at Mascot used to train more than 10,000 staff p/a, and it noted a new EPTC opened in Perth in Mar-2026.1 It also said it remained on track to create 8500 Australian jobs by 2030, and previously flagged a Jetstar Perth cabin crew base later in 2026 creating 90 roles.2