Qantas invests in discounted fares for regional Australia

Qantas announced (20-Aug-2019) plans to invest AUD10 million (USD6.75 million) in providing fare discounts for residents in 16 towns across Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia in response to demand. The programme will be offered in towns which compete which a high proportion of corporate travel or are impacted by the region's remoteness. Fares between regional towns and fare levels will be reviewed periodically to consider inflation or other cost increases, while offering residents sale fares below the levels "from time to time". The initial rollout will include Mount Isa, Cloncurry, Longreach, Barcaldine, Blackall, Karratha and Kalgoorlie, with the carrier currently consulting with local airports and councils in Moranbah, Roma, Charleville, Broome, Port Hedland, Newman, Paraburdoo, Alice Springs and Ayers Rock. Qantas additionally noted its current discounts of 20% to 30% for passengers travelling between their home town and the nearest capital city will remain available. [more - original PR]