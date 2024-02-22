Qantas International increases capacity by 39% in H1FY2024

Qantas Group announced (22-Feb-2024) Qantas International increased capacity by 39% year-on-year in H1FY2024, as an additional A380 aircraft returned to operations and one new Boeing 787 entered service. The company has resumed all pre-COVID-19 routes and new routes have been announced, including Perth-Paris service. Unit cost declined as economies of scale improved through increased operations. Jetstar Airways' international operations increased by 38%, which included new services such as Melbourne-Nadi and Brisbane-Tokyo. Qantas noted extra capacity combined with "strong" leisure demand and a material improvement in operational reliability drove an increase in underlying EBIT to AUD150 million (USD98.2 million), even as fares moderated. [more - original PR]